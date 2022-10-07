Save 50% on HyperX’s Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at its new all-time low of $65

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $64.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $20. Built with a solid steel frame, the Alloy Elite 2 has per-key RGB lighting with dynamic effects to add some flair to your gaming setup. The HyperX Red switches here feature linear actuation with no tactile bump for fast response times with the ABS pudding keycaps partly translucent so the RGB lighting stands out more than solid keycaps. There is even a light bar that can be synchronized with your setup through software. You’ll also have media controls with the function keys here to boot. You can even connect the keyboard to your Xbox or PlayStation if you want to game on a keyboard instead of a controller. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $20. Unlike the HyperX option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the HyperX one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on the current-generation Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White for $39, the best price we’ve tracked this year so far. Making for a notable couch co-op controller or a fresh new replacement, it delivers the same up to 40-hour battery life you’re likely used to alongside the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case, a 3.5mm headset jack, and USB-C charging.

HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

HyperX Mechanical switches: These reliable key switches are a balance of responsiveness and accuracy, with a short travel time and actuation distance. They feature an exposed LED for brighter, more luminous RGB lighting.

Signature light bar & dynamic RGB lighting effects: The signature HyperX light bar and vibrant lighting effects form a truly dazzling display.

Dedicated media keys and large volume wheel: Have control at your fingertips with a prominent volume wheel and dedicated keys for media, profiles, and Game Mode.

