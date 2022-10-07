NETGEAR’s Nighthawk MK63 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pack at low of $150, more from $25

Today only, Woot is offering deals on a selection of NETGEAR home networking gear starting from $25. Leading the way here is the NETGEAR Nighthawk MK63 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System 3-pack for $149.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. This same Mesh Wi-Fi pack currently goes for $300 over at Best Buy which makes Woot’s offer a 50% discount and is the lowest price we can find. This system comes with thee units with the main router having a WAN port for the connection from your modem and a single Gigabit Ethernet output for connecting hard-wired devices such as smart TVs or video game consoles. The satellites come with single Gigabit Ethernet connections as well for a hard-wired connection wherever you place it in your home. All of these units working together will provide up to 4,500-square feet of coverage with additional units adding 1,500-square feet each. Head below for more NETGEAR offers.

More NEGEAR deals:

We’re also tracking a deal on TP-Link’s latest Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System 3-pack seeing its first price drop down to $500. Covering up to 7,200-square feet, setup is handled with the Deco app that will then allow for simple management over the network with Alexa integration to boot. As an upgrade over the existing XE75 system, you now have access to 2.5GbE for even faster data transfers and Wi-Fi.

NETGEAR Nighthawk MK62 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Your family wants super-fast, reliable Wi-Fi for your whole home up to 4,500 sq Ft With the Nighthawk mesh Wi-Fi 6 system experience the future of Wi-Fi with next-generation 802 11ax (Wi-Fi 6) Enjoy Dual-Band technology designed to handle 4x more connections and the increasing demand for Fast gaming without interruption and smooth streaming The Nighthawk mesh system comes with one high-power Satellite to provide you with broad Wi-Fi coverage so you can eliminate dead zones by easily adding satellites wherever needed Set up in minutes and control your home’s Wi-Fi with the Nighthawk app.

