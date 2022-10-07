ZAGG’s regularly $140 iPad 10.2-inch backlit wireless keyboard and trackpad drops to $112

Justin Kahn -
AmazonZagg
Reg. $140 $112
ZAGG iPad 10.2-inch Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad

Amazon is now offering the ZAGG iPad 10.2-inch Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad for $111.99 shipped. Regularly $140 like it currently fetches directly from ZAGG, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for less, it is the best price we have tracked in months and a notable option for iPad 10.2-inch users. Transforming your Apple tablet into a portable workstation, it features a magnetic, detachable, and backlit (seven colors) keyboard with trackpad alongside a holder for Apple Pencil. Made of a polycarbonate case with a “rigid core,” it also features rubberized edges and button covers as well as corner bumpers to deliver 6.6 feet of drop protection. The multi-device pairing, so you can flip back and forth between your iPad and iPhone for exmaple, is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details. 

Don’t need the trackpad? ZAGG’s 10.2-inch Pro Keys without it is going for $95 shipped at Amazon to save you even more. The feature set is essentially identical outside of the lack of a trackpad, delivering the same portable magnetic workstation upgrade for even less cash out of pocket. 

Alongside yesterday’s deal on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 at $99 off, we are also still tracking a solid accessory offer for 12.9-inch pro model users. The latest official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio from Apple is also still seeing a rare price drop on Amazon down to $159 shipped from the regular $199 price tag. Its Apple Smart Connectors, covered folio design, and more are all detailed in our deal coverage right here

ZAGG Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard features:

  • detachable keyboard and holder for apple pencil: the keyboard and case detach to accommodate different uses and environments. the holder for apple pencil keeps it, or any other stylus, close at-hand for when inspiration strikes.
  • backlit, laptop-style keys: our new pro keyframe design provides optimal key travel for clean, precise keystrokes and an easy, comfortable typing experience. the backlit keys, in seven different colors, make typing in low-light conditions easy.
  • reliable protection, lightweight design: the durable polycarbonate case has a rigid core, rubberized edges and button covers, and corner bumpers, all of which combine to provide 6.6 (2m) of drop protection. the lightweight design fits easily in your bag.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Zagg

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Official current-gen. Xbox Wireless Controller in white...
LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars see first discounts:...
TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Fa...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 65W GaN III USB-C Charge...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: The First Tree, S...
Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted Wo...
Twelve South PowerPic mod Qi charger doubles as a pict...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Style Event takes up to 50%...
Load more...
Show More Comments