ZAGG’s regularly $140 iPad 10.2-inch backlit wireless keyboard and trackpad drops to $112

Amazon is now offering the ZAGG iPad 10.2-inch Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad for $111.99 shipped. Regularly $140 like it currently fetches directly from ZAGG, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it go for less, it is the best price we have tracked in months and a notable option for iPad 10.2-inch users. Transforming your Apple tablet into a portable workstation, it features a magnetic, detachable, and backlit (seven colors) keyboard with trackpad alongside a holder for Apple Pencil. Made of a polycarbonate case with a “rigid core,” it also features rubberized edges and button covers as well as corner bumpers to deliver 6.6 feet of drop protection. The multi-device pairing, so you can flip back and forth between your iPad and iPhone for exmaple, is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

Don’t need the trackpad? ZAGG’s 10.2-inch Pro Keys without it is going for $95 shipped at Amazon to save you even more. The feature set is essentially identical outside of the lack of a trackpad, delivering the same portable magnetic workstation upgrade for even less cash out of pocket.

Alongside yesterday’s deal on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 at $99 off, we are also still tracking a solid accessory offer for 12.9-inch pro model users. The latest official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio from Apple is also still seeing a rare price drop on Amazon down to $159 shipped from the regular $199 price tag. Its Apple Smart Connectors, covered folio design, and more are all detailed in our deal coverage right here.

ZAGG Pro Keys Wireless Keyboard features:

detachable keyboard and holder for apple pencil: the keyboard and case detach to accommodate different uses and environments. the holder for apple pencil keeps it, or any other stylus, close at-hand for when inspiration strikes.

backlit, laptop-style keys: our new pro keyframe design provides optimal key travel for clean, precise keystrokes and an easy, comfortable typing experience. the backlit keys, in seven different colors, make typing in low-light conditions easy.

reliable protection, lightweight design: the durable polycarbonate case has a rigid core, rubberized edges and button covers, and corner bumpers, all of which combine to provide 6.6 (2m) of drop protection. the lightweight design fits easily in your bag.

