HyperX’s Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Keyboard falls to lowest price since June at $64

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $63.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 29% discount marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since earlier this year in June. The full aircraft-grade aluminum body keeps the Alloy Origins Core keyboard rigid and steady during even the most intense gaming sessions while providing a sleek look as well. This specific model comes equipped with HyperX Red switches which are linear in nature and come with per-key RGB backlighting that is customizable in the HyperX NGENUITY software. The detachable USB-C cable makes this keyboard easy to transport with adjustable keyboard angles being present for better ergonomics. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $20. Unlike the HyperX option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the HyperX one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a deal on the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down at the new all-time low of $65. The HyperX Red switches here feature linear actuation with no tactile bump for fast response times with the ABS pudding keycaps partly translucent so the RGB lighting stands out more than solid keycaps.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is an ultra-compact, sturdy ten keyless keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy. Alloy Origins Core is built with a full aluminum body so it stays rigid and stable when keystrokes are flying, and also features keyboard feet that let you choose from three different tilt levels. Its compact TKL design frees up space for mouse movement in desktop setups where space is at a premium, and it also features a detachable USB Type-C cable for supreme portability. Customize your lighting, craft macros, and adjust Game Mode with HyperX NGENUITY Software.

