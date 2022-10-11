Lower energy bills with Prime Day pricing on Amazon’s Smart Thermostat at $42 (Reg. $60)

Joining the Prime Day deals on Echo smart speakers and displays, Kindle readers, and Fire tablets, Amazon is now offering its official Smart Thermostat for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off, $6 under our previous couple mentions, and only the second time we have seen it drop this low. Now sitting alongside Prime Day pricing on Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor, the Smart Thermostat enters as a relatively affordable way to take hands-free Alexa and smartphone control over your environment. Not only will it help to maximize efficiency and, subsequently, reduce energy bills, but you can also adjust the temperature from anywhere you might be, set schedules, and more. You can even opt to have Amazon “send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Over in our smart home hub you’ll find even more ways to make your living and workspace more intelligent including the best price of the year on the ecobee3 lite HomeKit thermostat control as well as these Prime Day Eve HomeKit sensors, cameras, and more. The brand’s Thread-enabled air quality monitor ties into your Apple smart home with HomeKit support alongside Bluetooth connectivity, an E-ink display, and a metal build. Dive in for more details right here.

Be sure to grab your FREE Amazon credit attached to gift card purchases, then hit up our coverage of the retail giant’s September showcase where it detailed all of its latest gear. The new Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, and refreshed Echos were all on display, but if you’re more focused on the deals today (as you probably should be), everything is neatly organized for you right here.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Smart upgrade – Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage.

Save money – After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above.

Save energy – According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Automatic comfort – Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

On-the-go control – Let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

