Waterpik’s most popular water flossers up to 55% off: Aquarius $45, cordless $60, more

Joining all of the Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes as well as the Crest Whitestrips, the Amazon fall Prime Day event is serving up some deep deals on the popular Waterpik water flossers as well. Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser for $44.99 shipped in all colorways. Regularly up to $100 and sometimes as low as $72, you’re looking at a match for the lowest price we have tracked all year, rivaled only by the fleeting summer Prime Day price. Designed to enhance your oral care routine, it brings that dentist cleaning experience home with ten pressure settings and a massage mode for gum stimulation. From there, you’ll find a built-in timer, 360-degree tip rotation, and seven flossing tips so the whole family or anyone else in the home can make use of it. It is also one of the most popular models on Amazon. Head below for more Waterpik fall Prime Day deals.

Waterpik fall Prime Day deals

Check out all of the aforementioned electric toothbrush deals on tap for fall Prime Day right here. Alongside some of the best prices of the year on Whitestrips, you’ll find a range of Philips Sonicare and Oral-B electric toothbrushes for the whole family starting at $30 with some of the higher-end models as much as $100 off the going rates. Then swing by our Prime Day hub to browse through the rest of the offers across just about every product category.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features:

ADVANCED WATER FLOSSING: Aquarius is a performance water flosser model featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time.

HIGH VOLUME RESERVOIR AND SLIM HANDLE: Holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable handle makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch.

DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand.

