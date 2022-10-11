Waterpik’s most popular water flossers up to 55% off: Aquarius $45, cordless $60, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2022waterpik
55% off From $45
Waterpik WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser

Joining all of the Oral-B and Philips electric toothbrushes as well as the Crest Whitestrips, the Amazon fall Prime Day event is serving up some deep deals on the popular Waterpik water flossers as well. Amazon is now offering the Waterpik WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser for $44.99 shipped in all colorways. Regularly up to $100 and sometimes as low as $72, you’re looking at a match for the lowest price we have tracked all year, rivaled only by the fleeting summer Prime Day price. Designed to enhance your oral care routine, it brings that dentist cleaning experience home with ten pressure settings and a massage mode for gum stimulation. From there, you’ll find a built-in timer, 360-degree tip rotation, and seven flossing tips so the whole family or anyone else in the home can make use of it. It is also one of the most popular models on Amazon. Head below for more Waterpik fall Prime Day deals. 

Waterpik fall Prime Day deals

Check out all of the aforementioned electric toothbrush deals on tap for fall Prime Day right here. Alongside some of the best prices of the year on Whitestrips, you’ll find a range of Philips Sonicare and Oral-B electric toothbrushes for the whole family starting at $30 with some of the higher-end models as much as $100 off the going rates. Then swing by our Prime Day hub to browse through the rest of the offers across just about every product category. 

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser features:

  • ADVANCED WATER FLOSSING: Aquarius is a performance water flosser model featuring enhanced pressure with 10 settings for a custom clean, massage mode for gum stimulation, plus a built-in timer/pacer pauses briefly at 30 secs and 1 min to help track flossing time.
  • HIGH VOLUME RESERVOIR AND SLIM HANDLE: Holds 22 ounces for 90 seconds of use, no refilling required. Small maneuverable handle makes it easy to floss all areas including back teeth and includes a convenient water on/off switch.
  • DENTIST RECOMMENDED: 9 in 10 dental professionals recommend the Waterpik brand. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2022 waterpik

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Lockly Smart Lock Prime deals: Secure Plus Latch Blueto...
Vitamix’s most affordable blender just hit a new ...
iOttie Easy One Touch and Velox MagSafe car mounts on s...
elago’s retro iPod, iMac, and more Apple Watch st...
Bundle Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro with Galaxy Buds 2 a...
ASTRO’s latest A10 Gen 2 Wired Gaming Headsets fa...
Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum sees 39% drop ...
Some of the best prices live on Razer Xbox and DualSens...
Load more...
Show More Comments