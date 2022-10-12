Android app deals of the day: The Last Dream, Dokuro, Booksonic, OsmAnd+, more

Justin Kahn -
The Last Dream

You can find all of the best day two Amazon Prime Early Access deals right here, but for now it’s all about the Android game and app offers courtesy of Google Play. Some highlight Android-friendly hardware discounts to check out include OnePlus 10 Pro, Google Pixel Buds Pro, Chromebooks starting from $80, these Android Tablet deals, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro promotion. As for the apps, highlight offers include Booksonic – Audiobook Streamer, The Last Dream, Dokuro, OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Day two of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings are now well underway with ongoing price drops on OnePlus 10 Pro, Google Pixel Buds Pro, Chromebooks starting from $80, and plenty of Android Tablet deals. But we have now featured Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro with Galaxy Buds 2 at lows from $300 as well as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2/Pro. Just be sure to scope out the SanDisk Portable SSD, microSD, and more storage offers up to $290 offand everything in our smartphone accessories roundup as well. 

More Android app deals still live:

More on The Last Dream:

Every night your beloved wife Elizabeth, who died in a car accident, comes to you in your dreams. She seems to be calling for you – why? One morning you find a strange clue from your dream which sets you on to a path full of adventure and intrigue – the path to your wife? Your reality is now mixed with your dreams as you battle with unimaginable invisible forces that are trying to stop you meeting with Elizabeth. Undeterred, you pursue her ghost, discovering new clues in a variety of locations as well as meeting a fluffy feline who will help you on your way. Is this reality or a dream? Whatever it is, you know you have no choice – after all, you love your wife and are ready to do anything to save her…

