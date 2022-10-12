Smartphone Accessories: Official iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe Clear Case $25 (Reg. $49), more

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Clear Case for $24.99 shipped. Typically fetching $49, today’s offer marks the best discount to date at nearly 50% off. This is also well below our previous $39 discount, as well. The iPhone 13 version is also at $24.99, too. Outfitting Apple’s iPhone 13/Pro in a premium clear cover design, this case adds some extra protection while still showing off the look of your device. There’s a built-in MagSafe ring for taking advantage of the magnetic charging features, as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Whether you just want everyone to see the color of iPhone you picked out or plan on slipping a polaroid, Pokémon card, or something else in the back, this is one of the best clear case options on the market. Head below for more.
Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 13 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.
With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13 Pro Max, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.
