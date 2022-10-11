elago’s retro iPod, iMac, and more Apple Watch stands now start from $8 for Prime Day

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering some notable price drops on its Apple Watch accessories. Now sitting alongside many of the brand’s adorable AirTag case deals we are tracking from $7.50, its standard edition Apple Watch stand is joined by the elago vintage-style Apple designs that deliver novel iPod and retro iMac stands to your desk or nightstand from $8 shipped. You simply string your puck-style charger through and slide your wearable into the holder, aligning the Apple Watch’s display in place as seen in the images above. Head below for more details and a closer look at our top picks from the elago fall Prime Day Apple Watch accessory deals.

Fall Prime Day elago Apple Watch accessory deals:

These elago stands will work with any model Apple Watch, but if you’re looking to score a new Apple wearable now’s the time to do it. Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows are now live from $349 alongside clearance pricing on the perfectly capable Series 7 models right here. Just be sure to scope out SANDMARC’s new Titanium Apple Watch Band as well as the leather variant, both of which are 10% off exclusively for 9to5 readers, and then head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra bands for any style and budget.

elago W4 Apple Watch Stand features:

Works with all Apple Watch Series (8,SE2,7,6,SE,5,4,3,2,1) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. This retro stand was designed to look like the old 1998 iMac. When you place your Apple Watch in the stand, enjoy the nostalgic feel of using an older Mac monitor. Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

