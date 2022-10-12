Over the past two days, we’ve been checking every nook and cranny across Amazon to showcase all of its best deals from the Prime Early Access event. While you’ll still find a collection of discounts live until the shopping event closes its virtual doors, we’ve highlighted the top 10 fall Prime Day deals still available to help cut to the chase. Including notable price drops on the latest from Apple and Google, to Amazon devices, storage, and TVs, these deals will likely be gone at 3:00 a.m. EST tomorrow.

10) Amazon clears out Echo speakers and smart displays

Starting things off, it wouldn’t be a Prime Day festival without the first-party Amazon devices. Amongst the long list of e-readers, tablets, streaming media players, and Wi-Fi routers, our favorite of the price cuts makes for the best chance yet to save on Echo smart speakers and displays. Marking all-time lows or at least matching best prices, you’ll find offerings as low at $18. And, with the holiday shopping season approaching, scoring a new addition to the Echo ecosystem lets you take advantage of Alexa-only deals on top of all the things that Amazon’s voice assistant can handle.

9) Fall Prime Day discounts hard drives, SSDs, and more

Over on the storage front, Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale is making for a compelling case to finally upgrade that old hard drive, swap to an SSD, or get in on the always-on storage game. Several brands are making it more affordable than ever to upgrade your setup regardless of what storage medium you’re looking to bring home, with some of the best prices to date starting at $17.

8) Apple’s popular M2 MacBook Air still on sale

Entering as the first of this list’s most notable Apple discounts for Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale, the new M2 MacBook Air is back at its all-time low. It’s not an entirely new price, like some of the offerings further down in our headliners, but these $150 discounts deliver the lowest prices we’ve seen to date for only the second time. The M2 MacBook Air is one of the most popular devices from Apple, and now those best prices are going to make it even more compelling starting at $1,049.

7) Nike’s Ultimate Sale discounts fall fashion

Sure, tech and home goods may steal the spotlight for Prime Day, but fashion is also deserving of some attention for the Amazon shopping event. Right at the top of the list, Nike is celebrating the savings this week by taking an extra 20% off already marked-down styles. This compounds with the already up to 60% off styles that you’ll find detailed in our coverage, carrying over to everything from Dri-FIT apparel to Air Max shoes and more.

6) Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 hits new all-time low

Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 clocks in as our sixth favorite discount from the Prime Early Access sale, with Amazon dropping prices to new all-time lows. We’ve seen a few discounts over the past several months since launch, but finally an even deeper price cut has emerged with $80 in savings across several storage capacities. Starting at $519, you can bring home the M1-powered experience with 10.9-inch Retina display, Apple Pencil 2 support, and plenty of other notable iPadOS features.

5) 4K TV deals headline Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Every time Amazon has a multi-day sale like this, TVs shine as some of the best discounts. And now that the fall sports season is underway, you can upgrade your home theater at some of the best prices of the year well ahead of November. With all of the top brands getting in on the savings, Samsung, Amazon, LG, Sony, and many others are discounting their new 2022 television sets starting at just $112.

4) Anker’s latest chargers see big discounts in fall Prime Day sale

Anker makes some of our favorite charging accessories, and this fall Prime Day is seeing those must-haves marked down to even more affordable prices. Whether its the brand’s all-new and ultra capable PowerCore 24K battery with 140W output now dropping 33% to the $100 all-time low or more affordable offerings like MagSafe power banks, Lightning cables, and other gear, there are plenty of ways to refresh your setup.

3) $50 discounts make now the time to adopt Apple Watch Series 8

The very latest from Apple is also getting in on the savings, with its new Apple Watch Series 8 going on sale for one of the very first times. While we’ve seen higher-end styles up for grabs since launch day, now the standard alumium styles are getting in on the price cuts with discounts starting at $349. Available in both 41 and 45mm case sizes, you’ll be able to save $50 off the all-new fitness tracking experience that you can read all about in our coverage.

2) Pixel Buds Pro land at new all-time low

Headphone deals are out in full force over this fall Prime Day sale, and near the top of our list we have the latest from Google. Delivering only the second discount ever, the new Pixel buds Pro typically retail for $200 and are now lower than ever thanks to the limited-time sale to $152. Google’s latest were refreshed with all the tech you would expect, including ANC for the first time, from the brand. You can read about everything else in our coverage.

1) Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 steal the show

Our favorite discount from the Amazon Prime Early Access sale is the first substantial discount on AirPods Pro 2. After initially dropping down to $235, the retailer is now taking the savings a step further to provide an all-time low of $223. This rare chance to save delivers Apple’s just-released flagship earbuds complete with the updated charging case and new addition of an adaptive transparency mode from its usual $249 going rate.

