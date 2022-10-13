Beats Fit Pro return to Amazon all-time low of $160 (Reg. $200) alongside $100 Studio Buds

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Beats true wireless earbuds with free shipping across the board. An easy top pick is the new Beats Fit Pro H1 Earbuds for $159.95 shipped in four different colors. Normally fetching $200, this is only the second time we’ve seen pricing drop this low with today’s $40 discount marking a return to the all-time low for the first time since back in July. The new Kim K editions are also on sale for the very first time at $179.95, too.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds and have rarely been on sale since. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Amazon is also carrying similar savings from the lead deal over to the new Beats Studio Buds. Normally selling for $150, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year at $99.99 across nearly every colorway while delivering the best price in 2 months. The recent Studio Buds launched last summer with a true wireless design ideal for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

