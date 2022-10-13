ILIFE A4s Max smart robotic vacuum undercuts the competition with discount to $130

Amazon is rolling out its Early Access Prime Day sale today ahead of the holiday season, giving you a chance to take one more chore off the list by scoring a discounted robotic vacuum. One of the more notable offers live right now has the ILIFE A4s Max and all of its autonomous cleaning prowess discounted to the lowest price of the year, delivering up to 2,000Pa of suction power, smart app control, and other ways to make cleaning a bit more convenient.

ILIFE A4s Max robotic vacuum helps take care of the mess

With the holiday season fast approaching, having a robotic vacuum trekking around your house to make sure dust and other debris are handled is always a good idea. Whether you’re looking to avoid comments from the in-laws or just take one more chore off your to-do list to get your house looking spotless before those big family get-togethers, having an extra hand goes a long way.

There’s where the ILIFE A4s Max robotic vacuum comes into play. Capable of sweeping for hours at a time before returning to the included charging dock to await its next cleaning mission. Packed within the low-profile design is a 2,000Pa suction system that is capable of handling everything from hardwood floors and tile to carpets and the like, though there are also some quieter modes for those times where you don’t need as intense of a cleaning spree.

max

The form-factor also sports a 2-in-1 cleaning design that pairs your standard brushes with a rubber combo roller for some added effeciency. So on top just being able to suck up dirt and hair, it can also help unravel debris from harder to reach areas or in more plush carpets.

Alongside being able to control the robotic vacuum through the bundled remote control, ILIFE has also built-in smart features. So even if you’re out of the range of the IR controller, you’ll still be able to fire up the companion iOS or Android app in order to start cleaning sessions, or even remotely check on its current task. There’s also support for scheduling, as well as adjusting all of the different cleaning settings.

Now more affordable than ever

All of those features are made a bit more compelling considering you’re not going to have to pay the premium price tags that the competition carry. The ILIFE A4s Max enters at a more affordable price tag with its MSRP as is, but right now you can lock-in an even deeper discount. The robotic vacuum is now on sale for $129.99. You’ll need to clip the on-page coupon and then make sure you apply code GKFRPX7C at checkout in order to have that price reflected in your cart, with today’s offer delivering the best we’ve seen from its usual $200 price tag.

