Razer’s Kraken X Ultralight white gaming headset falls to low of $35, more from $22

Through Sunday, Woot is offering a number of gaming headsets on sale in both new and refurbished condition from $22 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick in the sale is the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset for $34.99. Down from $50 at Amazon, this is the first discount that we’ve seen in the white colorway, though the black and blue model did fall to $30 back in January. This headset features a 7.1-channel surround sound experience as well as positional audio so you know exactly where the enemy is at any given moment. There are custom-tuned 40mm drivers in tow, which can be customized on PC when using the software that Razer provides in the box. Coming in at 250 grams, this headset is also around 40% lighter than the competition according to Razer and the in-headset audio controls as well as bendable microphone make for a well-rounded package too. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget to check out the Cooler Master Space Gray-style hybrid wireless keyboard that’s on sale for $59.50 right now. Down from a normal going rate of $125, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Being a hybrid-wireless keyboard means you’ll be able to use it both plugged-in and unplugged from a PC or Mac, making it quite versatile.

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Headset features:

The ultra-light Razer Kraken x is a multi-platform gaming headset built with superior comfort, Extended durability and crystal-clear sound. Harness positional audio. While the soft ear cushions and adjustable allows gaming in total comfort.

