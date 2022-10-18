Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S8+ Tablet with included S Pen falls 32% at return to $610 low

Woot is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Pink Gold Android Tablet with S Pen for $609.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $899, this 32% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. This same tablet currently goes for $799 over at Amazon. Coming equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 128GB of built-in storage, a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, Wi-Fi 6E support, and all-day battery life, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is the perfect content consumption device. If you need some more storage, you can toss in a microSD card up to 1TB in size. You’ll even get the S Pen included which will let you draw and take notes. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more. Keep reading below.

You’ll want to protect your new tablet with a screen protector. Check out this 2-pack of SPARIN screen protectors for $12.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. These protectors are constructed from tempered glass with 9H hardness to keep your screen safe, unlike plastic protectors that act more like bandaids. You won’t have to worry about the S Pen not working since the tempered glass is only 0.3mm thick. In the event you damage the first protector, you will have another ready to go so you don’t accidentally cut yourself on the broken glass.

Looking for an entry into the Apple ecosystem? We’re currently tracking the now previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad down at the all-time low price of $269 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model. Running the A13 Bionic chip, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet features:

Meet SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8+, a premium tablet that helps you get more done on the go. Whether you’re working, catching up on your favorite series on your commute or chilling with your favorite game, get it all done smoothly and quickly no matter where you are with superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Prepare to be blown away by a large, 12.4″ display that gives you more out of every moment with an sAMOLED screen that delivers brilliant clarity and ultra-smooth views, even in broad daylight.

