GE CYNC smart lighting expanding with new Dynamic Effects lineup; light strips available now

As the holidays approach, now is the time to step up your smart home lighting game, and GE Lighting is looking to help you out with its brand-new Dynamic Effects CYNC lights. The first additions to this new line are the CYNC Dynamic Effects Light Strips. With entertainment-backed features, these light strips can be controlled without a hub and integrated with your home assistant. The strips are available now, and future products will join the lineup in Spring 2023. Keep reading below the fold to learn more.

Coming to market just in time for holiday parties, the all-new GE CYNC Dynamic Effects Light Strips are able to display millions of colors alongside white tones for a more minimal effect with gradient effects and pre-set multicolor light shows to boot. While there are premade shows, you can use the CYNC app, powered by Savant, to create your own shows and mix color segments on the strips. Additional customization features are set to roll out at the beginning of next year. You can even have the lighting synced to music with the on-device syncing system. Whether you’re looking for lighting inside or outside, GE Lighting has you covered with two versions of these new strips. Installation is simple with the flexible design of the strips and heavy-duty adhesive sticking the lights in any space.

The outdoor light strips part of this new Dynamic Effects lineup feature an IP 65 wet rating and a frosted finish to reduce pixelation and enhance diffusion while resisting wear from the elements. Unlike other outdoor light strips on the market, the power supply here can be exposed to the weather without receiving damage or losing power, which is a major benefit. You can even control these lights while you’re away from home, still without needing a hub, while also seamlessly pairing with Assistant and Alexa for hands-free control.

Availability

The all-new GE CYNC Dynamic Effects Smart Light Strips are now available in both indoor and outdoor variants and in two different lengths for each. You can grab either an 8-foot or 16-foot roll with a single strip expandable up to 32 feet. These strips are currently available from Best Buy online and in store with roll-out to other retailers set for early next year. Head below for links and pricing.

GE CYNC Dynamic Effects Indoor Light Strips 8-foot roll – $44.99 shipped 16-foot roll – $89.99 shipped

GE CYNC Dynamic Effects Outdoor Light Strips 8-foot roll – $79.99 shipped 16-foot roll – $179.99 shipped



9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s great to see GE adding more advanced light strips to its smart CYNC lineup as it creates more customizable setups for the end user. I wish there were more details about what features are set to come next year but I’m sure it will allow you to have even more control. Having the power supply for the outdoor lights be capable of withstanding the elements is great to see. In my opinion, if you’re making outdoor lights, the power supply needs to be weather-sealed.

