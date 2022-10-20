IRWIN’s self-retracting utility knife makes opening Amazon boxes a breeze at new $4 low

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonIRWIN
Reg. $6 $4

Amazon is offering the IRWIN Self-Retracting Utility Knife for $3.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $6 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While most utility knives fix the blade either out or in, this model self-retracts it as soon as you let go. This happens from a spring action which automatically pulls the blade back in once you remove your thumb from the lever. There are two blade positions as well, with a 2mm protrusion for just opening boxes and then full extension when you need the additional cutting capacity. Plus, this knife delivers tool-free blade changes so when it gets dull you can just swap it out. Keep reading for more.

Really, today’s deal is about as good as it gets when it comes to picking up a utility knife. For comparison, this box cutter doesn’t self-retract, but does come with an extra 10 blades so you have spares to swap out when it gets dull. Coming in at $4, it’s basically the same cost as today’s lead deal without the extra safety feature.

Regardless of what box cutter you pick up, you’ll need some boxes to open, right? Be sure to bookmark our home page, Twitter, and Amazon guide to find all the ways you can save on gear and products this upcoming holiday season. This is the best way for you to find all the deals that we find as they start rolling in, as we’re expecting next month to deliver a lot of savings across a wide range of categories.

IRWIN Self-Retracting Utility Knife features:

  • Self-retracting spring action returns blade safely into the housing when not in use
  • Interlocking nose reduces blade wobble
  • Ergonomic grip fits comfortably in the hand
  • Two blade positions – 2mm extension for box cutting and full extension for general use
  • Tool-free blade changes

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

IRWIN

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Light up your home for the holidays with Govee’s ...
No need to spend a fortune on electric toothbrushes, th...
FLIR’s regularly $400 ONE Pro micro USB Thermal C...
Amazon low hits Razer’s official Rogue v3 Gaming ...
9to5Toys Daily: October 20, 2022 – Apple Watch Series...
Save 44% on BELLA’s glass electric kettle with bl...
Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack iPhone 14 Pro Max Temper...
Amazon takes extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50: Star W...
Load more...
Show More Comments