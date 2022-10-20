IRWIN’s self-retracting utility knife makes opening Amazon boxes a breeze at new $4 low

Amazon is offering the IRWIN Self-Retracting Utility Knife for $3.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $6 or more, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While most utility knives fix the blade either out or in, this model self-retracts it as soon as you let go. This happens from a spring action which automatically pulls the blade back in once you remove your thumb from the lever. There are two blade positions as well, with a 2mm protrusion for just opening boxes and then full extension when you need the additional cutting capacity. Plus, this knife delivers tool-free blade changes so when it gets dull you can just swap it out. Keep reading for more.

Really, today’s deal is about as good as it gets when it comes to picking up a utility knife. For comparison, this box cutter doesn’t self-retract, but does come with an extra 10 blades so you have spares to swap out when it gets dull. Coming in at $4, it’s basically the same cost as today’s lead deal without the extra safety feature.

IRWIN Self-Retracting Utility Knife features:

Self-retracting spring action returns blade safely into the housing when not in use

Interlocking nose reduces blade wobble

Ergonomic grip fits comfortably in the hand

Two blade positions – 2mm extension for box cutting and full extension for general use

Tool-free blade changes

