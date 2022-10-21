Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C Cable $2.50 (77% off), more

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 3-foot USB-C to USB-C Cable for $2.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal rate of $11, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to recharge your iPad, MacBook, or Android smartphone, this USB-C cable is capable of delivering up to 60W of power to your device with ease. On top of that, it’s rated at USB 3.1 Gen 1 speeds, which pack a 5Gb/s transfer rate for moving data between your devices. One can never have enough USB-C cables around with everything, even Apple’s latest iPad and Siri Remote, moving to the new standard.
3 foot USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 to USB-C cable for connecting USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7, etc.) with standard USB Type-C enabled devices and accessories (smartphones, car/wall charger, multi-port adapters, etc.) Supports fast charging up to 60W (20V/3A) and data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. Cables have been tested to bend 95-degrees 2,000 times. Easily insert the Type-C connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up). Designed to work flawlessly with any device that uses a USB-C port
