Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C Cable $2.50 (77% off), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAmazon Basics
77% off From $2.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 3-foot USB-C to USB-C Cable for $2.47 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal rate of $11, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to recharge your iPad, MacBook, or Android smartphone, this USB-C cable is capable of delivering up to 60W of power to your device with ease. On top of that, it’s rated at USB 3.1 Gen 1 speeds, which pack a 5Gb/s transfer rate for moving data between your devices. One can never have enough USB-C cables around with everything, even Apple’s latest iPad and Siri Remote, moving to the new standard.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

3 foot USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 to USB-C cable for connecting USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7, etc.) with standard USB Type-C enabled devices and accessories (smartphones, car/wall charger, multi-port adapters, etc.) Supports fast charging up to 60W (20V/3A) and data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. Cables have been tested to bend 95-degrees 2,000 times. Easily insert the Type-C connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up). Designed to work flawlessly with any device that uses a USB-C port

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Amazon Basics

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Pelican’s Marine Waterproof AirPods Pro case drop...
Razer’s BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset...
NexiGo’s dual PS5 Controller Charger and thumb gr...
Bring some greenery indoors this fall with a 20-pack of...
Bath & Body Works Fall Sale is live! Save an extra...
Rare deals live on simplehuman motion-sensing soap disp...
Kensington’s iPad Pro HDMI/USB-C charging StudioD...
Char-Broil’s 4-burner infrared propane gas grill ...
Load more...
Show More Comments