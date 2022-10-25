Apple preps you for Halloween movie night with recent spooky favorites at $8, plus $1 HD rental

Following up last week’s classic $5 Halloween movie sale that is still live, Apple is rolling out the spooky savings over to a collection of more contemporary spooky movies. Courtesy of iTunes, this time around you’ll find a collection of recent flicks to dive into throughout all of the next week’s Halloween festivities, all at $8. Plus, you’ll be able to lock-in the usual $1 HD rental arriving for this week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.

Apple rolls out contemporary Halloween movie sale

All marked down to $8 each, Apple’s latest movie sale discounts a selection of horror movies, thrillers, Halloween classics, and much more. Available at different price points, everything is down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags and marking the best prices of the year. Plus, all of the films will become permanent additions to your collection.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Crimes of the Future. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released sci-fi and fantasy title starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart. So while you can own it for $8 above, those who just want to watch the film once are covered for $1.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!