Apple preps you for Halloween movie night with recent spooky favorites at $8, plus $1 HD rental

Following up last week’s classic $5 Halloween movie sale that is still live, Apple is rolling out the spooky savings over to a collection of more contemporary spooky movies. Courtesy of iTunes, this time around you’ll find a collection of recent flicks to dive into throughout all of the next week’s Halloween festivities, all at $8. Plus, you’ll be able to lock-in the usual $1 HD rental arriving for this week, as well. Head below for all of the markdowns.
Apple rolls out contemporary Halloween movie sale
All marked down to $8 each, Apple’s latest movie sale discounts a selection of horror movies, thrillers, Halloween classics, and much more. Available at different price points, everything is down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags and marking the best prices of the year. Plus, all of the films will become permanent additions to your collection.
- Zombieland
- Crimes of the Future
- Men
- Scream (2022)
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Black Swan
- It
- It Chapter Two
- Candyman
- Jennifer’s Body
- Brightburn
- The Nun
- Annihilation
- Overlord
- Jeepers Creepers 2
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Crimes of the Future. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released sci-fi and fantasy title starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart. So while you can own it for $8 above, those who just want to watch the film once are covered for $1.
