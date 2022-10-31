Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 65W USB-C 6-in-1 Desktop Power Station $42 (30% off), more

The official Baseus Amazon storefront via Amazon is offering its 65W USB-C 6-in-1 Desktop Power Station for $42 shipped when you use the code 70OVKN9V at checkout. Down from normal going rate of $60, despite what this listing says, today’s deal beats our last mention of $48 by an additional $6 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far this year. Delivering two USB-C ports capable of outputting up to 65W of power, there’s also dual USB-A ports with up to 60W output thanks to QuickCharge 3.0 technology. On top of that, there’s even dual AC ports on the back which make it super simple to organize your entire desk’s power setup with one simple charger.

Dual USB-C ports（65W Total Output）support simultaneous high-speed charging of your MacBook Air (45W) and iPhone (20W). The usb c charging station charges a single laptop in just 2 hrs at full 65W, or an iPhone 13 from 0–54% in 30 minutes, or as a perfect Samsung charger block charge the latest Samsung phones at full speed with Samsung Super Fast Charging. Novel compact usb c wall charger supports USB PD 3.0, QC3.0 and PPS to ensure flawless compatibility charging speeds for virtually all USB powered devices like Laptops, Macbook, iPhone, iPad, Samsung, smartphones, bluetooth earphone, e-reader, portable speakers, electric shaver, air circulation fan and other device. All in one desktop usb c charging station for office, home and travel.

