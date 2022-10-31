Royal Gourmet’s charcoal grill with offset smoker falls to new low at $209 (Reg. $247)

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker for $209 shipped. Down from $247 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to cook for eight to 10 people at once, this grill features 654-square inches of grates as well as a 267-square inch warming rack and a 267-square inch offset smoker. All of this combines to provide quite a lot of cooking capability, especially since you can do both grilling with charcoal or offset smoking with wood chunks. The charcoal pan itself has three height levels so you can change how much heat is being delivered to the grates, as well. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $23 once you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the smoke buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Royal Gourmet Offset Smoker features:

A compact design and versatile appliance can fit on most patios, balconies and decks with ease. Besides, the most attractive feature is the seamless combination of the main charcoal grill and offset smoker. Not only is it good for delivering a smoky flavor, but also it allows roasting side dishes like corn or vegetables for the vegetarians.

