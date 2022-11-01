Smartphone Accessories: ESR 7.5W Metal Qi Wireless Charger $5.50 (50% off)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 7.5W Metal Qi Wireless Charger for $5.49 with the code ZY85PHUL at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This 50% discount from its normal $11 going rate marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to deliver 7.5W of power to iPhones and up to 10W for Galaxy smartphones, you’ll find that this Qi wireless charger works with basically any compatible smartphone on the market. The LED indicator automatically turns off after a minute so you can use it on a nightstand without it keeping you awake, and there’s a non-slip grip on the top to keep your phone from sliding off as well.

7.5W fast charging for iPhone, 10W fast charging for your Galaxy, 5W charging for Google Pixel and other Qi-enabled devices. Built-in Overheating Protection and Short-Circuit Protection features keep your device safe. Foreign Object Recognition automatically detects if the phone is capable of wireless charging. Designed with sleep in mind, the soft LED indicator automatically turns off after a minute to help you get uninterrupted sleep. With a slim and compact design, this wireless charger fits easily on any nightstand without taking up extra space and helps you simplify your nighttime routine. A sleek and compact design combined with a metal frame means this charger works as good as it looks

