Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Air Vent Phone Mount $12 (70% off), more

andobil (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its MagSafe Air Vent Phone Mount for $12 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 60MADVL4 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This smartphone holder is designed to work with the latest iPhones, including the 14 Pro Max, thanks to its compatibility with MagSafe. It simply mounts to your car’s air vent, which means you won’t have to attach it to the windshield and it’s simple to move from vehicle to vehicle. You can rotate the mount to hold your smartphone in just about any orientation which allows you to view maps in either portrait or landscape. On top of that, there’s even magnetic cable management to help keep your setup neat and tidy.

andobil iPhone Magsafe car vent holder has built-in 23 powerful N55 magnets, providing super strong Magnetic Force that even can hold 13X iPhone 14 Pro Max steadily! Even on bumpy roads, sharp turns, speed bumps, and steep road conditions, your phone won’t fall off! 2022 latest Double Locking design Magsafe car mount clips with military metal and aerospace material “PTFE”, makes this Andobil vent phone mount for car grip 99% air vents firmly and never slip or fall off when driving, brings you most stable and secure driving experience, unique design forming 3-points support to ensure this air vent phone holder for car will not slip off when driving on bumpy roads. This andobil integrated MagSafe car vent mount with a high-quality carbon fiber back panel and Military Grade Metal Clip. The powerful iPhone car vent mount is incredibly simple to install. Simply place it on the air vent and flip the knob to complete this installation.

