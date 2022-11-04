Honeycomb’s new Alpha Flight Controls XPC adds Xbox compatibility and upgraded sensors

Honeycomb Aeronautical, a company that designs flight simulator hardware to create realistic experiences, is now launching its latest Alpha Flight Controls XPC. This is an upgrade over its existing Alpha Flight Controls with included PC and Xbox Series X|S compatibility and a general refresh of the design. Alongside this new piece of flight simulation kit, Honeycomb is also launching the Xbox Hub. This hub will allow owners of the Bravo Throttle Quadrant and upcoming Charlie Rudder Pedals to work in conjunction with the Alpha XPC on Xbox Series X|S as one inter-connected system. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about this new hardware.

Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC

The biggest part of Honeycomb’s launch here is the new Alpha Flight Controls XPC, which were designed by pilots and aerospace engineers to “ensure the most realistic flight simulation experience possible.” This control system includes a yoke with 180-degree and upgraded hall effect sensors. Those sensors allow for more precise movements with no center detent being required. Since this upgrade comes with Xbox compatibility, buttons for console control have been integrated, but they’re discreet so as to not detract from the authentic aviation look. The base itself includes a switch panel with a master, alternator, avionics, and light switches alongside a spring-loaded five-position ignition switch. The yoke itself features 13 programmable buttons and switches to boot.

Honeycomb Xbox Hub

Simultaneously, Honeycomb is also launching its Xbox Hub, which will allow owners of its Bravo Throttle Quadrant and upcoming Charlie Rudder Pedals to connect to the Alpha XPC for one inter-connected system. In the meantime, since the Charlie isn’t out yet, the Xbox Hub can be used with the Logitech Rudder Pedals and even the Logitech Flight USB Throttle for those looking to save some cash on their setup. The Xbox consoles have a limited number of USB ports, which is why Honeycomb has developed this hub so that the only connection to the console you need is through the Alpha XPC.

Availability

The all-new Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC is now shipping worldwide from Honeycomb directly and other retailers for the retail price of $349.99. The Honeycomb Xbox Hub is also now shipping and will retail for $39.99 with Honeycomb retail partners offering an Alpha XPC/Xbox Hub/Logitech Throttle bundle in the future for $429.99. Head below for links to where you can pick up the new yoke and hub.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see Honeycomb adding Xbox compatibility with its yoke and switch unit for those flight sim gamers who only have a Series X|S console. I have a friend who uses the original Honeycomb Alpha and has had great experiences with it. The Xbox Hub is also a great addition to the lineup as USB ports are limited on the consoles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!