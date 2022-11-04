Z GRILLS 590-square inch pellet grill falls to best price in months at $330.50 (Save $119)

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS ZPG-550A Pellet Grill and Smoker for $330.65 shipped. Down from $449, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since the summer when it fell to $298 at Amazon. This pellet grill is great for cooking your favorite meals outdoors since it can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear, and more. Utilizing pellet cooking technology, this grill gives every meal a wood-fired taste that’s chosen by whatever pellets you choose to use. There’s a digital temperature dial so you can easily set it to the perfect temp for both smoking and searing, making it even more versatile and easy to use. Keep reading for more.

A must with any pellet grill is, of course, pellets. Add a sweet and smoky flavor with some apple wood pellets at $20 per bag, which should let you cook several times over before it’s time to pick up another. However, if you don’t have the budget for a pellet grill, then we recommend checking out this compact Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill. You can grab it from Amazon for $30, which is quite a bit below today’s deal.

However, if you want a more premium experience, consider picking up Traeger’s Pro Series 22 electric wood pellet grill that’s on sale for an Amazon low of $500. That’s a $100 discount from its normal going rate and makes now one of the best times so far this year to pick it up. Then check out the Philips Hue Calla outdoor light that’s discounted to an Amazon low of $106 this week, which adds extra ambiance to your patio space.

Z GRILLS Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

Z Grills wood pellet technology gets you wood fire flavor at the convenience of propane or gas. You can cook for about 20 hours per 20 lbs. of pellets. Super versatile and wide temperature range from 180 to 450 degrees to grill, smoke, bake,roast, braise or BBQ. Electronic auto-start ignition, Digital Auto temperature Control & Real-time LED temperature display. High resistance to corrosion means a longer lasting grill, with a sleek and polished finish. Digital temperature control automatically adds pellets as needed to regulate the temperature.

