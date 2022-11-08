Amazon current-gen. refurb Fire tablets from $40 with same warranty as new units (Up to 50% off)

Amazon has now launched a new certified refurbished Fire tablet sale starting from $40 shipped. While you won’t find the previous-generation $25 Fire 7 offer this time around, there is up to 50% off some of the latest Fire HD 8 and 10 models. We are almost certainly about to see the entire lineup go on sale in new condition for the Black Friday festivities, but today’s sale marks a notable shot at landing one of Amazon’s current-generation machines for even less. All of these units ship with the “same limited warranty as a new device” and have been “tested and certified to look and work like new.” Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Amazon Certified Refurbished Fire tablet deals:

Today’s Fire tablet offers are also joined by a certified refurbished offer on the current-generation Kindle Paperwhite. Regularly $140 new and $125 in refurbished condition, you can now land one for $89.99 shipped. There’s no telling what new models might drop to over Black Friday, but this offer will ensure you land one at a major discount and, again, with the same warranty as a brand new unit.

And for a look ahead at what might be going on sale later this month, be sure to hit up our extensive coverage of Amazon’s September showcase event. While much of its latest gear has yet to see any significant price drops, if any at all, there’s a good chance that we might we might see the first discounts in just a couple weeks (or less) now.

Fire HD 10 Plus features:

A Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Get more with Plus: Everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, 4 GB RAM, and a soft-touch finish.

Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM. 2x more RAM than the previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and wireless charging. 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!