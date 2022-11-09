Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack Right Angle USB-C Cables $6.50 (41% off), more

JS Digital US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its JSAUX Right Angle USB-C Cables for $6.59 when you use the code DXTQ4CTJ at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $11, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These cables come with USB-C on both ends, as well as include a USB-C to USB-A adapter so you can use the cords with both legacy and new devices as well. On top of that, one end of the cable is at a right angle so you can use it sitting on your chest in bed, in the car, or anywhere else without having to worry that it’ll bend and break. The cables are capable of handling up to 3.1A of power or 60W USB-C PD depending on what you need.

USB A to USB C and USB-C to USB-C 2-in-1 can fully compatible with all USB C devices, support USB Power Delivery fast charging and QC Quick Charge. JSAUX USB C Cable accelerates the charging speed up to 20V/3.1A when use with USB-C power adapter (such as 18W/25W/30W/45W/60W). USB 2.0 supports data transfer speed up to 480Mbps(40~60MB/S). When connect with USB-C to USB-C Cable, it will enter the PD fast charging mode. When connect with USB-A to USB-C Cable, it will convert to the QC fast charging mode. NOTE: When charging MacBook/iPad Pro/Air devices, please use the USB C charger. JSAUX USB A/C to USB C Cable works well with all Type-C devices, such as MacBook Pro/Air 13.3″, iPad Pro/Air, Samsung Galaxy S/Note series, Pixel series, Huawei P/Mate series, Nexus 5X/6P, LG G7/G6/V40/V30/V20; Chromebook Pixel, XPS 15/13 ect. and more upcoming devices with USB-C port.

