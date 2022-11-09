Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini deliver big bone-conducting features in a small package

Today, Shokz, formerly AfterShokz, is announcing an all-new open-ear bone-conducting pair of headphones with the OpenRun Pro Mini, a smaller version of the brand’s most premium offering to date. Delivering a reduced-sized version of the OpenRun Pro, you’ll find these headphones pack a 0.83-inch shorter band, which makes it ideal for those with smaller head sizes. Sound interesting? Keep reading to learn more.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini launch at $180

Designed to deliver the same experience as the OpenRun Pro, the OpenRun Pro Mini are powered by the same Shokz TurboPitch technology, which adds two bass enhancers into the transducers for “improved sound quality and enriched bass.”

The star of the show here, though, is the open-ear design. Unlike normal headphones which are made to block out noise, Shokz lets you hear what’s going on while also listening to your music. These headphones don’t actually go in your ears but instead sit next to your ears. They then use bone-conducting technology to deliver high-quality audio without blocking the sounds around you. It sounds weird, I know, but it works.

On top of that, the OpenRun Pro Mini are more comfortable since they don’t sit inside your ears, and pack 10 hours of battery life per charge. Quick charge technology also delivers up to 1.5 hours of listening time after being plugged in for just five minutes as well, making them perfect for those who are always on the go. IP55 water resistance is built in too, meaning you can wear these while working out, outside in the rain, or even on a dusty job site. Dual noise-canceling microphones take center stage so the noise around you takes a back seat when on phone calls too, making the Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini even more versatile.

You can order Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini today from Amazon and other retailers for $179.95.

9to5Toys’ Take

Open-ear, bone-conducting headphones sound like something that wouldn’t deliver good-quality audio to your workout routine, but somehow, they do. Every time I try bone-conducting headphones, it blows me away at how good they sound, even though there’s nothing sitting in my ears. Shokz is one of the pioneers of the industry for bone-conducting headphones, too, so you know that you’re getting the best around.

Whether you’re looking for something to wear on bike rides, at the job site (so you can still talk to others), or just at the house so you can keep an ear out for the young ones, bone-conducting headphones are a solid choice. I do think the $180 list price is a little on the high side, given that Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with active noise cancellation and transparency mode clock in at $249 without discounts – less when on sale. However, AirPods Pro 2 still suffer from the occasional fatigue when worn for longer periods of time, while Shokz OpenRun Pro Mini will be more comfortable for longer, thanks to the fact that they aren’t in your ears.

