ASUS launches new Vivobook Pro 15 and Pro 16 creator laptops backed by 12th Gen Intel chips

As we head into the holiday season here, ASUS is now launching some new additions to its Vivobook lineup of laptops. The all-new Vivobook Pro 15 and Pro 16 come harnessing the power of Intel’s 12th Gen processors with graphics horsepower backed by NVIDIA’s RTX 3050. Designers will benefit from the PANTONE-validated screen’s built-in here with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Expansion is supported by the inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 alongside a mix of USB-C and USB-A ports. Whether you’re looking for a machine capable of content creation or just a laptop to back your hobbies, the new ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 and Pro 16 are here for you. Keep reading below to learn more about the system specifications.

Designed for content creators, the new ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 and Pro 16 laptops come equipped with Intel’s 12th Gen i7-12650H processor powered by six performance and four efficiency cores. When you need all the performance you can get, you can kick the laptop into performance mode to unlock the full 90W TDP with ASUS claiming “no throttling thanks to the dual-fan, triple-vented ASUS IceCool Plus cooling system.” Both models here are also equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM to power through your applications that require lots of memory. Backing the graphics side of things is the NVIDIA RTX 3050 in the Pro 15 model and the RTX 3050 Ti in the Pro 16; either card here will be capable of driving your creative applications and even handle some 1080p gaming on the side.

Onto the display side of things. The Pro 15 model comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p NanoEdge screen with an 84% screen-to-body ratio. This means thinner bezels and more display real estate with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and PANTONE validation to boot. Up above the screen is a webcam that can be used for conference calls with a physical privacy shield built-in. Located along the sides of these laptops are two Type-A USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, a single Type-C USB 3.2 Gen1, a single Type-C Thunderbolt 4, a LAN port, an audio combo jack, an HDMI 2.1 output, and a 3-in-1 card reader.

The all-new ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 and Pro 16 laptops are available now over at Amazon. The Pro 15 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 can be had for $1,199.99 shipped, though the stock is low as of writing this. Those looking for a little extra power can grab the Pro 16 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti for $1,299.99 shipped. The same situation with stock is true here. However, both models have more stock on the way so be sure to check back if they’re gone by the time you’re reading this.

These new laptop entries from ASUS look like they’re well-rounded when it comes to the build and hardware specifications. I do wish that they had a 1440p screen model since these laptops are aimed at content creators and 1080p is just barely enough, in my opinion.

