New Razer Naga V2 Pro wireless MMO mouse has swappable side panels and 30K DPI sensor

This week, Razer is announcing its Naga V2 Pro wireless MMO gaming mouse, an update to its beloved Naga Pro lineup. Delivering 19+1 programmable buttons, a swappable side panel, HyperScroll Pro wheel, 30K sensor, and up to 300 hours of battery life, the Razer Naga V2 Pro should be a solid choice for your gaming setup. Want to learn more? Keep reading for additional details.

Razer essentially invented the MMO mouse category back in 2009 with the launch of the original Naga. Well, the Naga V2 Pro continues the legacy while also bringing things up to date at the same time.

With the Naga V2 Pro, you’ll find the HyperScroll Pro Wheel which delivers “near unlimited customization” with “intelligent settings to customize scrolling action and feel” with six modes of scroll wheel settings. These include standard mode, distinct mode (which has “definitive scrolling”), and Ultrafine mode (for the “highest number of inputs”). There are two more settings as well, including adaptive scrolling, which gives less resistance the faster you spin the wheel, and Free Scrolling for an always-on accelerated setting. Plus, the final mode is user-customizable.

The Naga V2 Pro wireless also packs dual connectivity, including both Bluetooth and Razer’s own HyperSpeed 2.4GHz connection. When connected over Bluetooth, the Naga V2 Pro can last for up to 300 hours on a single charge. However, the impressiveness comes from the HyperSpeed connection, which delivers a near latency-free experience with 150 hours of battery life between charges. This is also in part due to the new Focus Pro 30K optical sensor and Razer’s own in-house Gen 3 optical mouse switches. This brand-new sensor is said to provide “flawless tracking performance on a wide variety of surfaces including glass.” Plus, the switches have “unrivaled durability and speed with a blistering 0.2ms actuation with no debounce delay.”

Razer’s new Naga V2 Pro Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse will retail for $179.99 and is available for purchase today.

I’m a huge MMO mouse fan. In fact, I exclusively game with MMO mice. Though right now I use a CORSAIR mouse at my gaming desk, I would consider swapping it out for the Naga V2 Pro whenever it dies to go wireless at this point. Wireless mice are getting to the point of being just as reliable as wired but without the tangled mess that comes with a cable.

