HyperX’s CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Headset for Xbox Series X|S falls to new low at $50

Amazon is now offering the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 50% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen as it has more regularly dipped down around $70 before today. Connecting to your console without an extra adapter, the CloudX Stinger Core headset comes with 17 hours of battery life on a single charge with the 40mm drivers delivering “quality sound and immersion.” The earcups feature memory foam cushions wrapped in a smooth leatherette with a swivel-to-mute microphone so you can communicate with teammates. There is even a built-in chat mixer so you can adjust the volume of the game to the volume of your friends. Be sure to check out our review to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking CORSAIR’s Wireless Gaming Bundle down at the all-time low of $100 which we’ve only seen once before. Leading the way is the K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard, which has per-key color backlighting and six programmable macro buttons. The HARPOON RGB wireless gaming mouse comes in at 99g with a similar six programmable buttons and up to 60 hours of usage before you have to plug it back in.

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset features:

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wireless is an Official Xbox Licensed wireless headset designed for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It features a direct Xbox Wireless connection for high-quality wireless audio with just one button press. Expand your in-game audio with 40mm drivers and Windows Sonic spatial sound, optimized for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Game comfortably during longer gaming sessions with plush memory foam, smooth leatherette ear cushions and a lightweight design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!