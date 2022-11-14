Bring Shargeek’s classic Macintosh-themed 35W USB-C GaN Charger to your setup at $37

Shargeek’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger for $37.17 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $59, this charger just recently dropped to $53 and is now down an extra 30% in order to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This is $2 under our previous mention and amounts to a grand total of 37% in savings. It’s also still one of the first chances to save and bring this adorable Apple charger to your setup for less. Featuring a 35W output, this USB-C GaN III charger sports a single port that can top off everything from iPhone 14 to iPads and even the latest MacBook Air. Its design is clearly inspired by the classic Macintosh, with a nifty little faux screen on the front that glows different colors based on the charging status. Get a better idea of what to expect over at 9to5Mac.

Anker’s new 30W USB-C GaN charger is a much more affordable solution to outfit your everyday carry or at-home setup with some extra power. Sure, it isn’t going to bring those classic Macintosh vibes into the mix and the power output is a bit lower at 30W, but this solution clocks in at $21 on Amazon. We previously reviewed the performance, writing home about how this is one of the best USB-C chargers on the market right now for iPhone 14 users.

As far as another novel way to refuel your iPhone goes, the Twelve South PowerPic Mod is a notable option that is now even more affordable than ever. Dropping down to $44, this unique offering of course charges your smartphone with a 10W Qi pad, but also doubles as a picture frame as you might have gleamed from its name.

Shargeek Retro 35 USB-C GaN III Charger features:

Powered by (GaN Ⅲ)technology, the Shargeek Retro 35W fast charger can deliver full-speed 35W charging for earphones, phones, tablets and even laptops. Power up your iPhone 14 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, while maintaining low temperature, which is safer than ordinary chargers. All: Upgraded with a 35W USB-C output so now you can charge your iPhone 14/ 14 Pro/14 Pro Max and more.

