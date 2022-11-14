Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III Android smartphone with 4K 120Hz OLED display: $796.50 (New low)

Amazon is offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB Android Smartphone for $796.49 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $1,000 for the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. As the “world’s first” smartphone that features a 120Hz 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, the Xperia 1 III also packs a triple camera array with four focal lengths and real-time 3D tracking. Continuing on the “world’s first” train, it also packs a variable telephoto lens with dual PD sensors, which hasn’t been done on a smartphone before. There’s full-stage stereo speakers with 360-degree spatial sound and has the ability to up-mix stereo music for an “immersive audio experience.” Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for additional information.

Are you on a tighter budget? Set the 120Hz 4K display and variable telephoto lens aside and instead pick up the Google Pixel 7, which can be had for $581 at Amazon right now. With the faster, more efficient, and more secure Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 delivers the latest Google has to offer. The smartphone’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours, while Extreme Battery Saver mode delivers up to 72 hours of usage. The 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display is a solid one for watching your favorite media and there’s an 8x Super Res Zoom lens alongside the wide and ultrawide fields of view on the dual camera array.

Also on sale today is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is down to $1,456 at Amazon. That’s a $344 discount that you can place back in your wallet, making now a great time to invest in the latest technology that Samsung has to offer with the Z Fold 4. Then, swing by our Android app deals that we found today, so be sure to swing by that roundup to learn all the ways you can save.

Sony Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone features:

Experience breathtaking speed in in your creative, entertainment or gaming with 5G capability from the World’s first 120Hz immersive 6.5” 21:9 4K HDR OLED display to the triple camera and four focal lengths which features Real-time autofocus even when shooting extended telephoto or up to 20fps continuous image capture.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!