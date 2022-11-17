Smart Spark guitar amp/speaker Black Friday deals now live from $195 (Up to $70 off)

Black Friday deals on the Positive Grid Smart Spark Guitar Amps are now live. Over on the official Amazon storefront you’ll find the full-size model marked down from $299 to $229 shipped in both the white and black colorways. That’s $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked in 2022. The Spark Mini we reviewed earlier this year is also seeing one of its first price drops at $194.65 shipped, down from the regular $229. The Spark smart amps also double as typical Bluetooth speakers (and sound particularly good doing it if you ask me). You can plug-in and make use of the onboard tone and volume hardware adjustments, but they also connect with a companion app to deliver a nearly endless number of amp and FX emulations you can use just to practice with or as a front end to your recording rig, among other intelligent learning features. Get a closer look in our hands-on impression feature right here and head below for more details.

But if the smart features aren’t of interest or you’re just looking for a more affordable guitar player gift this year, check out the far less expensive Fender Mini Deluxe Electric Guitar Amplifier. While clearly not as loud, powerful or as feature-rich, it also comes in at $30 and makes for a more affordable gift just about any guitar player will appreciate.

While we are talking music and audio gear, be sure to dive into the still live Shure microphone price drops at Amazon. You’ll not only find some of the best and most popular podcasting options, but some fantastic recording and vocal models at up to 53% off. All of the details you need are organized right here.

Positive Grid Spark Smart Amp:

Smart Jam learns your style and feel, generating authentic bass and drums to accompany you

Access to 10,000+ amp-and-FX presets on ToneCloud, powered by PositiveGrid’s BIAS realistic virtual tube amps and effects for Guitar, Acoustic or Bass

Import your music from Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube and Spark’s smart app will auto display the guitar chords in real time

Powerhouse 40 Watt combo includes onboard tone stack controls, effects, tone starter preset programs, a built-in tuner, tap tempo and more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!