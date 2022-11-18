Early Black Friday Amazon deals deliver new lows with up to $137 off Breville juicers from $75

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched a notable Breville sale featuring the brand’s juicers and blender combo Bluicers starting from $75 with free shipping across the board. Deals on these units don’t come around all that often and we are now tracking up to $137 in savings on various models from the entry-level options right up to the higher-end cold juicers. You’re looking at pricing matching some of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon as well as new all-time lows on solutions like the Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Blender and Juicer that is now $100 off the going rate. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the Amazon early Black Friday Breville sale.

Amazon early Black Friday Breville sale:

In case you missed it, we also just spotted Ninja’s regularly up to $330 Foodi XL Air Fry Multi-Cooker and Steamer on sale at Amazon for $150 shipped. While it has been in the $250 range here and there over the last few months, this is at least $100 of the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and among the more attractive options in the product category, if you ask me. Head over to our deal coverage for a closer look and to our home goods guide for more.

Breville 3X Bluicer Pro Blender and Juicer features:

The Breville 3X Bluicer Pro is a blender and juicer in one; With a 3.5 inch wide chute, Cold Spin Technology, 5 one touch programs and 10 speed settings, you can extract fresh juice straight into a 50 oz jug and create smoothies, cocktails and much more

The 3X Bluicer Pro’s versatility allows you to blend, juice or combine fresh juice with blended mixes to enjoy all the nutrients, creating more vibrant, healthier creations; Maximize the freshness and get 3X the flavors, variety and fun

5 ONE TOUCH PROGRAMS: Use the Smoothie and Green Smoothie programs to enjoy silky and smooth textures; Turn ice into snow with Pulse/Ice Crush and easily create fresh cocktails with the Frozen Cocktail one touch program; Auto Clean function for easy clean

SPACE SAVING DESIGN: Save space using one base to blend, juice or bluice; With the pulp bin located behind the brushed stainless steel base, the 3X Bluicer Pro features a new and unique space saving design for a better use of your countertop space

