MOUNTUP’s Dual Ultrawide Monitor Gas Spring Arm Desk Mount returns to low of $80

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering its Ultrawide Dual Monitor Arm Desk Mount for $79.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $110, this 27% discount, or solid $30 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you’ll get a mount with two independent arms and adjustable gas springs capable of supporting monitors up to 35 inches and up to 26.4 pounds with 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns. The gas spring will support the weight to make adjustments, such as swivel, rotation, tilt, and height, effortless. Both arms mount to one base that itself can be attached to your desk with either the included c-clamps or grommet clamp. The latter will require a hole through your desktop but gives a much cleaner look. There are even integrated cable management routes so you won’t have cables sitting on your desk. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $22.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you get a single post with two monitor arms attached. The overall customization level here is lower since these arms are tied together and are really designed for two monitors of the same size. There is no gas spring here with the same monitor size and VESA mounting supported. Each monitor has its own tilt, rotation, and swivel adjustments but the height is tied to both monitors. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp and grommet clamp.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking to upgrade your monitor setup? We’re currently tracking the ASUS ProArt 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Professional Monitor at its all-time low of $549. Designed for creative professionals, the ASUS ProArt display is centered around a 1440p 165Hz IPS panel with 100% coverage of the sRGB and 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamuts. You’ll also benefit from the DisplayHDR 600 certification and Calman verification thanks to the factory color calibration.

MOUNTUP Ultrawide Dual Monitor Arm Desk Mount features:

Upgraded Ultrawide Dual Monitor Mount: Fit two larger flat/curved computer screens up to 35″ with VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm, heavy duty monitor stand hold max 26.4lbs. Compatible with ASUS, Acer, Samsung, LG, HP, AOC, BenQ, MSI, Dell, Lenovo, etc., including but not limited to 35 34 32 30 28 27 25 24 23 22 21 21.5 20 19 17 inch screen.

Two Mount Options & Easy Installation: Support c-clamp (drill-free) and grommet (optional) mount, save more than 80% desktop space to place office accessories compared to a monitor stand with large base. Comes with clear manual and mounting hardware needed. Less than 15 minutes from opening box to using.

