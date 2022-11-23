Smartphone Accessories: JBL Live Free NC+ ANC True Wireless Earbuds $35, more

Woot is offering the JBL Live Free NC+ Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds for $34.99 Prime shipped, while non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $50 sale price at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Diving deeper into its pricing history, these headphones have gone for $150 almost all year long outside of a few drops to $50, and only just came back down to $50 at Amazon this month. Delivering up to 21 hours of battery life per charge of the case, you’ll find that these earbuds also pack a Qi wireless charging case to make topping off a simple task. Android users will enjoy Fast Pair and even dual connectivity, meaning that your Live Free NC+ will connect to your device “as soon as the case flips open.” On top of that, active noise cancellation will block out unwanted sound and keep distractions at bay, which can be especially useful this holiday season.

Take on the world, with style. JBL Live Free NC+ TWS earbuds deliver JBL Signature Sound with supreme comfort. Stay in the groove all day long without noise or any distractions thanks to Active Noise Cancelling, while TalkThru and Ambient Aware keep you in touch with your friends and surroundings. Up to 21 hours of battery life and in-case wireless charging gives you seamless, convenient ease of use, and Dual Connect + Sync means you can start listening immediately, with either earphone or both. With your choice of Voice Assistant, perfect calls, and intuitive controls right at your fingertips, you’ll never need to stop the music. Water and sweat proof, the JBL Live Free NC+ TWS won’t let you down no matter your activity or the weather conditions. So you can live Free.

