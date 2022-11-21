Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds are an even better buy at $85 (Save 50%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $84.99 shipped in all four styles. While you’d more typically pay $170, these recent debuts from Anker are now down to new all-time lows with 50% in savings attached. At $15 under our previous mention, this is one of the first times under the $100 mark. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro packs a compelling spec sheet. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal joins the pair of price cuts we saw go live last week on Anker’s new Soundcore Space lineup. Delivering the first chances to save on either of the recent debuts, you can lock-in new all-time lows on the Q40 headphones to go alongside its A40 earbuds starting at $90.

Then be sure to go check out the all-new debuts from Anker that just hit the scene earlier this fall. Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 beat AirPods and plenty of other earbuds from all the main smartphone ecosystems as some of the first to offer built-in heart rate monitoring. That’s alongside personalized ANC, Spatial Audio support, and even 9-hour battery life in just the earbuds. We break down what’s to love in our hands-on review, too.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds features:

Liberty 3 Pro offers you unprecedented levels of customization. HearID ANC analyzes in-ear pressure and the way noise moves in your ears to create a personalized noise cancelling profile. HearID Sound intelligently tests your hearing and creates a tailor-made sound profile that’s unique to your ears. Listen to your favorite tunes in Hi-Res Audio Wireless quality sound. Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds support LDAC mode, a Bluetooth codec which transfers 3x more data to preserve details and sound quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!