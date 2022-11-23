PowerA’s customizable FUSION Pro 2 wired controller for Series X|S falls to new low at $50

Amazon is offering the PowerA FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S for $49.99 shipped. Down from $63, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. There’s four programmable buttons that you can quickly customize, even mid-game. In addition to that, PowerA built the new Share button of the Series X|S into the controller as well making it a simple task to both capture and share screenshots, videos, and more with friends. There are dual rumble motors as well as magnetic impulse triggers for aded feedback, delivering a more immersive experience. With three trigger lock positions you can have a short trigger for quicker aiming or a longer one for more control over how the car turns in Forza. Plus, there’s ALPS analog thumb sticks and a 3.5mm audio jack in tow as well. Keep reading for more.

You can save some cash by ditching the more premium features of the FUSION Pro 2 for the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller. While it might not have the adjustable thumb sticks or mappable buttons, it’s still a great spare controller for your Xbox setup at $26 on Amazon.

Prefer Microsoft’s official offerings? Well, you’re in luck. Most of the official Series X|S controllers are on sale for $40 right now, which actually comes in at less than PowerA’s model in today’s lead deal. Sure, there’s no customizable buttons, but it’s the official controller from Microsoft, so what more could you want? Plus, Razer’s Xbox Charging Dock is also on sale for $30 right now, which is a great buy for anyone with an official controller.

PowerA FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller features:

The remarkable PowerA FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S lets you play your way. Enjoy premium materials, world-class craftsmanship, customizable controls and hardware, and professional-level features—this will quickly become your favorite Xbox controller. Officially licensed by Xbox, the FUSION Pro 2 is stacked with features, starting with a mappable Pro Pack, and four programmable paddles that you can assign on-the-fly, mid-action. Three-way adjustable trigger locks give you precise trigger throws and incredible responsiveness. Customize your FUSION Pro 2 with a rubberized black faceplate, or a classic white look—each with embedded anti-friction rings for super-smooth control.

