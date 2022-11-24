Logitech’s new G Cloud Gaming Handheld Portable Console now $50 off at $300 shipped

The new Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Portable Console is getting in on the Thanksgiving deals today. Regularly $350, it has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked at $299.99 shipped. This is $50 off, matching the pre-order price drop, and the lowest we have tracked otherwise. It is essentially an all-in-one cloud gaming controller meets console with a 7-inch 1080p touchscreen display, the usual collection of physical controls (haptics, gyroscope, and remappable buttons), a 60Hz refresh rate, and 12 hours of battery life. It also provides integrations with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscriptions alongside support for the Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link apps. Hit up our hands-on review for a complete breakdown and head below for more.

Some folks seem to be convinced the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Portable Console is really just a glorified Android phone with a controller wrapped around it (you’ll want to read our review before you make your mind up), and if that’s the case with you, just grab the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller instead. This one wraps around your existing Android smartphone to deliver a similar cloud gaming experience and it’s now selling for $40 shipped at Amazon.

But while we are talking cloud gaming, be sure to dive in to the Thanksgiving deal on the Amazon Luna Controller. It has now returned to its best price ever, matching the fall Prime Day event, at $40 shipped. This one is designed to work with a range of cloud gaming services including Microsoft’s and Amazon’s in-house Luna ecosystem with a traditional Xbox-style button layout and compatibility with Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear alongside Windows and Mac machines.

Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Portable Console features:

Cloud Gaming System: The best of cloud gaming in your hands, play hundreds of AAA video game titles, up to 1080p 60fps with no downloads or hardware upgrades via WiFi and cloud gaming subscriptions

Multiple Cloud Gaming Services: Integration with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, with access to more cloud services through the Google Play store app

Remote Play: Use this handheld gaming device to remotely play your games with the Xbox Remote Play app and Steam Link app

Immersive Gaming Experience: Gaming handheld device with 7-inch Full HD 1080p touchscreen with 60Hz refresh rate and full screen 16:9 gaming experience

Unanchored and Handheld: 12+ hour battery life and ridiculously lightweight portable gaming system at 463 g you can comfortably play all day

