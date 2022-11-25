BLUETTI Black Friday sale offers best prices of the year on popular portable power stations

As all of the holiday discounts begin going live this week, BLUETTI is now tapping in to offer some of 9to5Toys’ favorite portable power stations. Delivering Black Friday price cuts across its lineup of offgrid-ready accessories, you’ll find some of the best prices to date on everything from standalone power stations and solar panels to bundles and more.

BLUETTI Black Friday Sale goes live

BLUETTI is launching its annual Black Friday Sale this week and delivering some all-time lows across nearly its entire product category. Before we get to our top picks from the savings event, it’s worth just going and checking out the sale for yourself. But if you’re looking for our top recommendations, look no further.

Kicking off the BLUETTI Black Friday Sale, the brand is discounting its its ultra-capable AC300 portable power station in a bundle that also includes a companion B300 battery add-on. This package is ideal for usage at home to fight through power outages and the like, but is also flexible enough to handle camping trips and keeping all the gear running during tailgates. Now marked down to $2,999, this bundle would normally set you back $4,098 and is now sitting at its lowest price to date.

Standout features include a 3,000W AC Pure Sine Wave inverter which can take full advantage of the internal 3,072Wh capacity. The AC300 is one of the brand’s more modular power stations, so alongside being upgraded by the companion B300 that’s included to add another 3,072Wh of juice, you can also pair an additional three of the battery packs into the system for an even longer duration of running without wall power. And now at $1,099, you’re looking at the best opportunity to save yet.

But if you need even more power, the even more capable AC500 power station is also on sale and comes bundled with a B300S battery add-on. Also part of the BLUETTI Black Friday sale, this package sells for $4,499 and delivers a whopping 8,072Wh of juice. You’re getting 16 different ways to recharge or fuel gear away from a wall outlet, with $600 in savings applied to make today’s offer the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Lastly, there’s the more compact BLUETTI AC200P power station that arrives as a bit more affordable solution compared to the more flagship offerings above. Clocking in at $1,199, this model is still more than suited to handle just about any charging needs with a 2,000W AC inverter pairing with a 2,000Wh capacity and 17 different ports. There’s much of the same rugged form-factor as you’ll find across the BLUETTI lineup, just with $600 in savings attached.

