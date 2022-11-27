Traeger’s WiFIRE pellet grills/smokers on sale from $497 with Alexa control (Save up to $403)

Amazon is offering the Traeger Pro Series 575 WiFIRE Pellet Grill/Smoker for $497 shipped. Down from $900, today’s deal comes in at an additional $203 below our last mention from earlier this month and matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before back in October. Delivering an easy-to-use outdoor cooking experience, the Traeger Pro Series 575 is full of plenty of features. For starters, it leverages Traeger’s WiFIRE technology which allows you to control the grill over your Wi-Fi network with the app or through Alexa with voice commands. On top of that, the grill itself can reach up to 500F so you can use it to either slow smoke, BBQ, or sear. Looking for something else to overhaul your outdoor cooking setup? Keep reading for additional deals

More Traeger Cyber Monday discounts:

Looking for a unique way to use your new pellet grill? Well, you could put some Lodge cast iron on it and enjoy a home-cooked meal like never before. Cyber Monday deals are now live across Lodge’s lineup with prices from $60. With up to 25% in savings available, you’ll want to give these discounts a look before you head out.

Traeger Pro Series 575 WiFIRE Pellet Grill features:

TRAEGER is the one-selling wood pellet grill in the world. Our goal is to continually innovate, with an ambition to make outdoor cooking easier & better tasting. We’ll help you spend less time tending to the grill, & more time bringing family & friends together, creating a more flavorful world. The Pro Series 575 is the latest in cooking technology utilizing wifire technology that allows you to monitor & adjust your grill anytime, anywhere from the TRAEGER app on your smartphone. Plus, with the brand new D2 drivetrain, the Pro Series wifire-enabled pellet grills now start quicker, heat up faster, & put out better smoke quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!