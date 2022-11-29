Arcade1Up NBA Jam Countercade undercuts Black Friday price at $120 (Reg. $230), more

Adorama is now offering the Arcade1Up NBA Jam Countercade at $119.99 shipped. You’ll also find it down at $116.99 via JCPenney with code CYBER22, but this one also has a $20 shipping fee. Regularly $230 and now undercutting the ongoing holiday price at Walmart, this is at least $10 under the early Black Friday listing we tracked and the best we can find. It features 2-player arcade-style basketball action with built-in copies of the beloved NBA Jam classics. The countertop machine doesn’t take up as much as space as the brand’s 3/4-scale variants either, delivering an 8-inch display, light-up marquee art, and a headphone jack. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below for more holiday Arcade1Up deals.

More holiday Arcade1Up deals:

***Note: If you were distracted by all of the other deals last week and this past weekend, you have another shot at the Arcade1Up machines as many of the best Black Friday deals are still live below.

Be sure to check out the latest Marvel vs Capcom 2 cabinet from the brand featuring a host of classic X-Men arcade titles. Then go dive into our coverage of the brick-built 2,300-piece playable Ideas Table Football set with customizable minifigures from LEGO.

Arcade1Up NBA Jam 2-Player Countercade features:

Countertop arcade game

Take it right out of the box, plug it in and start gobbling up pellets

Perfect for home bars, offices, dorm rooms, or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming, Arcade1Up’s counter-cades are compact in size, but always an enormous amount of fun

Light-Up Marquees

Headphone Jack

2-Player Link Ports (to play via game controller!)

Games: NBA JAM, NBA Jam: TE, NBA Jam: Hang Time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!