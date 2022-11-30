Save 65% on MOMAX’s LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger at all-time low of $17.50

MOMAX LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger

The official MOMAX Amazon storefront is now offering its LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger for $17.49 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon and use code NWP44LLZ at checkout. Normally going for $50, this 65% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with 60 full spectrum LEDs, this lamp will be kind to your eyes with no blue light risk and a high color rendering index making it so colors appear natural. You’ll even be able to tie in Alexa and Assistant after connecting the light to Wi-Fi and downloading the MOMAX app which will then let you control the lamp with your voice. The foldable design and arm adjustments mean you can position the light where you want while saving space when not needed. You’ll have access to a 10W fast Qi charger in the base with a convenient USB charging port to boot. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead check out the Soysout LED Desk Lamp for $16. Here you have a lamp with five lighting modes and seven brightness levels, all set by touch controls on the base. These different lighting modes allow you to choose which color temperature you want. There is a similar adjustable design with the lamp head so you can get just the right lighting angle. You won’t lose out on charging your mobile device, however, as there is a USB charging port in the base.

After checking out this deal on MOMAX’s LED Lamp, be sure to head on over to our smartphone accessory deal round-up with offers starting from $5.50. Leading the way there is the Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max MagSafe Case at an all-time low of $11.50. This case is designed specifically to work with your iPhone 14 Pro Max without interfering with MagSafe. That’s right, it has built-in N52 magnets in the MagSafe design so that way you can still use the same chargers, wallets, car mounts, and more that you might already own.

MOMAX LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger features:

MOMAX smart desk lamp uses 60 full-spectrum LED lamp beads, providing super soft and high color rendering index light, so it’s perfect for using as a task desk lamp to work, study or reading more comfortably and efficiently / show real colors during painting.

