Regularly up to $379 Keurig-style Bartesian Duet Cocktail Maker now $148 shipped

As part of its Cyber Week deals, Walmart is now offering the Bartesian Duet Cocktail Machine for $148 shipped. Regularly $379 directly from Bartesian, you can usually find it elsewhere for $280. This is $51 under our early Black Friday mention and the lowest price we can find, not to mention a whole lot less than the five-bottle pro model that sells for $450 on Amazon. The Duet model allows you to pre-load two different kinds of liquor into the machine and make use of its Keurig-style cocktail making experience. You simply load it up with your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila, throw in one of the coffee-pod style cocktail pods, and watch your artisan drink appear before you pro-style. Get even more details in our launch coverage right here and down below.

Considering how much of a deal you’ll score on today’s lead offer, you might want to leverage some of those savings on picking up some Bartesian Cocktail Mixer Capsules. You can land 6-packs from $15 on Amazon including everything from Cosmopolitan and Old Fashioned to Margaritas and even mixed packs, there’s a little bit for something for everyone here.

Elsewhere in kitchen deals, we have a solid price drop on KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine and milk frother. Now matching the Amazon all-time low at $220 shipped, this is $180 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find right now on one of the more attractive models in the price range. All of the details you need are right here with even more waiting in our home goods guide.

Bartesian Duet Cocktail Machine features:

Recreate the taste, experience and ambiance of premium bar cocktails with the Bartesian Duet Cocktail Machine. The beauty of Bartesian Duet is that it’s fast and easy to use, so anyone can craft a perfect cocktail in seconds. Simply set your two spirits of choice and insert a capsule. Once the capsule is inserted, the cocktail is immediately identified via barcode and the user-friendly LCD display suggests the proper glassware. Place the glass on the bar top and select the preferred strength from mocktail to strong — the intuitive rotary dial makes navigation easy. In seconds, Bartesian Duet draws the spirit from the appropriate bottle and crafts a fresh, delicious cocktail. From the stylish touchpoints and effortless capsule latch to the LED light that highlights each cocktail as it’s crafted, Bartesian Duet makes every drink an event.

