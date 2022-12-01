KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine and milk frother hits Amazon low at $220 ($180 off)

KitchenAid Semi-Auto Espresso Machine

Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Automatic Milk Frother for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a sizable $180 price drop, $30 under the early Black Friday price we saw on select colorways, and the best we can find. This deal is also matched at Best Buy right now on the black variant only. Delivering the brand’s retro-modern aesthetic, it features a sort of matte color treatment with hits of stainless steel on both the coffee machine and the included milk frother unit. It also ships with the portafilter, coffee scoop, tamper, steam wand, milk pitcher, and more. KitchenAid describes it as the “first residential espresso machine with dual, smart temperature sensors” designed to “ensure optimal temperature and an authentic tasting espresso.” Its 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter supports the dosage selector for single and double shots alongside a top-mounted cup warmer. More deals and details below. 

More holiday espresso machined deals:

Speaking of coffee deals, we are still tracking a wide selection of rare offers on the Moccamaster Technivvorm models starting from $199 as well as Ninja’s new Espresso and Coffee brewer. The latter of which is now seeing its very first notable price drop with the ability to brew single-serve pods, espresso, and a full carafe for family over the holidays. You can get a complete breakdown of its capabilities in our deal coverage from yesterday right here

KitchenAid Semi-Auto Espresso Machine features:

  • The first residential espresso machine with dual, smart temperature sensors that actively communicate with each other throughout the brew process to ensure optimal temperature and an authentic tasting espresso.
  • 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter helps maintain optimal heat through extraction. Designed with 2 recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping vs. traditional residential espresso portafilters.
  • Dosage selector allows user to easily prepare one or two espresso shots at the press of a button, and can be programmed to your preferred shot size.
  • Make Delicious Lattes and Cappuccinos with the steam wand, for silky foam at the touch of a button.

