DEWALT’s 4-tool 20V MAX combo kit goes on sale for the first time since January at $399

Amazon is offering the 4-tool DEWALT 20V MAX Combo Kit for $399 shipped. Down $50 from its normal rate of $449, today’s deal marks the first price drop since January, when it hit $249. It also marks the second-best price of the year. This kit gets you up and going with the must-have DIY tools you’ll need to get started. You’ll find the included drill/driver and impact driver a must-have for DIY tasks. I reach for both my drill and impact equally as they each provide a different function for DIY tasks. Then, the circular saw can cut up to 1-5/8 inches deep, which will get all the way through a 2×4 when performing various tasks. Then, the LED work light delivers up to 110 lumens exactly where you need it most. All of these tools are powered by the same 20V MAX battery, of which two are included in the package. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving $50 with today’s lead deal, there’s some other items that we recommend picking up to finish out your kit. DEWALT’s 100 piece bit/drill set is crucial to fully leverage the drill/driver in today’s lead deal. You’ll find traditional bits like Philips, flat, and others in the kit, as well as various drills for a wide range of holes. Coming in at $50, this is a must-have for any DIYer, and we highly recommend picking it up.

While the tools on sale above are great for DIY tasks, they probably won’t be the best for mechanical repairs. For that, we recommend Crescent’s 180-piece tool kit that’s on sale for $77 at Amazon. Down from $132, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making it a solid repair kit to keep in your car.

DEWALT Tool Kit features:

This DEWALT 20V MAX cordless tools combo kit includes one 20V MAX* drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, two 20V MAX* 2ah lithium ion batteries, charger, and a tool bag. The DCD780 drill/driver as a part of DEWALT cordless tools is designed to be compact and lightweight for tight spaces. The DCF885 impact driver has a 2-speed transmition with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. The DCS393 circular saw has a high strength steel shoe for long-term cut accuracy and durability. The DCL040 work light comes with a convienent hook for hands-free use in dimly lit work spaces.

