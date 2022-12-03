Apple’s now prev-gen. M1 MacBook Pro sees $519 refurb discounts at new lows from $850

Woot is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro for $849.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Originally fetching $1,299, this is a new all-time low at $449 off. We last saw it on sale in June at $50 more, and this is a rare chance to save. You can also lock-in the elevated 512GB capacity at $979.99, down from its original $1,499 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low at $519 off.

Even with the new M2 devices announced earlier in the fall, today’s discounts on the now previous-generation machines arrive as an even better value. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, the M1 MacBook Pro packs a slim design that’s backed by 17-hour battery life. Not to mention a pair of Thunderbolt ports, the Touch Bar and 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk.

Now into the weekend, all of today’s best discounts are then up for grabs in our Apple guide. You’ll find some clearance pricing live on two of Apple’s more eye-catching releases, with the $100 off all-time low price cut on Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard being joined by the best price ever on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $19.50.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

