SteelSeries’ Apex Pro Mini Wired Keyboard with adjustable switches falls to new low of $90

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Adorama is now offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped with a $50 coupon applied in the cart. Typically going for $180, this solid 50% discount, or $90 price drop marks a new all-time low while being among the first substantial price drops to date. This same model is going for $120 over at Amazon. This unique mechanical keyboard delivers the brand’s OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches that allow you to customize the actuation distance between 0.2 and 3.8mm. A new feature with the 2.0 switches is Dual Action keypresses so you can configure two actions per key. The keyboard will come with a detachable USB-C to USB-A cable to make transportation easier with less risk of damaging the board itself. Speaking of the keyboard, it utilizes the 60% form factor to save space on your desk so your mouse has more room to move around. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $42. Unlike the SteelSeries option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the SteelSeries one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking a new Amazon low on Samsung’s 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD with heatsink down at $112. Ready for your new PC build or to slide into a PlayStation 5, it features an integrated heatsink alongside an in-house controller with a PCIe 4.0 interface. This model clocks in at up to 7,000MB/s and you can complete rundown of the feature set as well as the experience of installing it in a PlayStation 5 as part of our our hands-on review right here.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Customize Every Keystroke – Precisely adjust the registration depth of every key to the nearest 0.1MM, going from speedy 0.2MM touches to deliberate 3.8MM presses.

Durable PBT Keycaps – Long-lasting double shot PBT keycaps provide a high-quality texture for enhanced keystroke feel and improved typing accuracy.

60% Form Factor – Streamlined design saves desk space and leaves more room for mouse movement, retaining full-size keyboard capabilities with side-printed functions.

