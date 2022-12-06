Land a 72-Oz. Ninja 1,000W Pro countertop Blender at its best price yet: $65 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja 1,000W Professional Blender for $64.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 35% off the going rate, $5 under the previous low, and the best price we have tracked on Amazon. A notable option for smoothies, protein shakes, frozen cocktails in the summer, and meal preparations all year round, anytime we see a full-size Ninja blender with 1,000 watts of power in this price range it is notable – especially for one that just hit Amazon about a year ago. This one ships with a 72-ounce pitcher and stainless steel blades that can “blast ice into snow in seconds and blend your favorite ingredients into delicious sauces, dips, and smoothies.” Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable model from a brand as well-known as Ninja and in new condition at this price right now. If you would prefer to go with something in the more personal-sized category, the Ninja Fit is a notable solution that will save you an additional $5 over today’s lead deal. While not quite as large as the model above in terms of capacity, it can handle all of your daily smoothies and even salsas and dips much the same otherwise.

Speaking of kitchen gear, Amazon’s Black Friday price on Instant’s 2022 Vortex 9-qt. VersaZone dual basket air fryer is back. The regularly $200 cooker has now dropped back down to the lowest price we have tracked at $120 shipped. This one also sports the VersaZone divider, effectively allowing it to function as both a dual basket machine or a large 9-quart air fryer. You can get all of the details right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja 1000W Professional Blender features:

POWERFUL MOTOR BASE: 1000 watts of professional performance power.

XL BLENDING CAPACITY: The 72 oz. Pitcher is great for making large batches for the whole family. 64 oz. max liquid capacity.

TOTAL CRUSHING TECHNOLOGY: Delivers unbeatable power with blades that pulverize and crush through ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds.

PROFESSIONAL VERSATILITY: Blast ice into snow in seconds and blend your favorite ingredients into delicious sauces, dips, and smoothies.

RECIPE INSPIRATION: Included 10 recipe guide provides drink-making inspiration.

EASY TO CLEAN: BPA free and dishwasher safe.

