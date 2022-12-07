Might as well grab iHealth’s popular Non Contact Forehead Thermometer while it’s just $10

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome Goodsihealth
Reg. $16+ $10
Non Contact Forehead Thermometer

The official iHealth Labs Amazon storefront is now offering its PT2L Non Contact Forehead Thermometer for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model is listed with a regular $16 price tag and it has fetched as much over the last month or two, but we have seen it go for up to $40 or more across 2022 several times. While this is a more than handy tool during flu season, it is really something many folks should have around the house at all times, and especially at this price. You’re looking at one of the more elegant non-contact forehead thermometers out there with a “bright LCD” screen to showcase the large readout and color-coded fever indicator – it is also backlit so it can be read in low light conditions if needed. “Backed by rigorous, medically validated testing,” it makes use of a smart chip algorithm “to ensure accurate results-faster, safer, and more reliably.” More details below. 

The model featured above is the lowest-priced iHealth model on Amazon right now. You will find a few of them there for slightly less, like this CandyCare Touchless model for just over $7.50 Prime shipped, but none that are quite as popular as the iHealth model on sale above. 

Once you have secured your new non-contact thermometer, head over to our home goods hub for more essentials for around the house, kitchen gear, holiday decor, and more. But another great way to keep tabs on health metrics is with an Apple Watch and Series 7 models went on sale this morning. Featuring onboard heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, you can even take ECGs with Apple’s previous-generation wearable and they are now starting from just $260

iHealth PT2L Non Contact Forehead Thermometer features:

  • Instant, Accurate Results: Quickly measure temperatures in just 1 second. Get accurate readings with no-contact simply by holding the digital thermometer within 1.18 inches away from the center of the forehead and pressing a button.
  • Easy To Read: A bright LCD display with XL digits and a color-coded fever indicator let you understand the results at a glance. The backlit display allows easy reading-day and night.
  • Easy to Use: Innovative designs and simple, easy-to-use one-button control make our forehead thermometers ideal for use with the elderly, adults, children, and babies.
  • What You Get : 1 Touchless Infrared Thermometer PT2L, 2 x AAA Alkaline batteries, 1 Instruction Manual, Our worry-free 12-month limited warranty and friendly California-Based customer service since 2010.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
ihealth

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

9to5Toys Daily: December 7, 2022 – Save on 11-inch Ma...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey True Wireless Earbuds $10...
SK hynix’s 7,000MB/s P41 Gen4 M.2 Internal SSDs u...
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air arrives well before Christ...
Levi’s Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewide, includi...
Catan is perfect for your family game night, especially...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: BATTLESHIP, U...
SteelSeries Stratus Duo elevates Android gaming with $2...
Load more...
Show More Comments